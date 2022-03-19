Libra Horoscope predictions for March 19: Get ready for bigger things

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The day could highlight an opportunity that you’re ready to grab. If one project has ended, the experience you’ve gained could set you up to handle something similar, and the rewards could be worthwhile. If you have a brilliant idea, whether it’s a side hustle or something that can be turned into a full-fledged business, you might feel the time has come to make your move. This can be a delightful time when you reconnect with your creative abilities and get a lot of pleasure out of doing so. And if you’re eager to learn a new hobby or get back in touch with the one you used to enjoy, now is the time. The day’s hectic pace of activity could be a cue from the universe to kick back and unwind. Use this opportunity to assess your resources and invest a little time in yourself. It would do you a world of good.

Libra Finance Today

Though you may earn monetary gains, you may have to additionally cope with increasing expenditure. If you’re ready to boost your income, you need to get more inclined to balance the books. It will help streamline your efforts.

Libra Family Today

After a hectic few day you would be able to give enough time to your family. Your mother is likely to get rid of prolonged disease and this may make you spend more and more time with her.

Libra Career Today

You are likely to receive good news on the work front. The day may mark the completion of a project that has involved a lot of hard work. It might be time to celebrate your achievement and get ready for bigger things.

Libra Health Today

You may experience a major change in your health. You are likely to prioritize your mental health over everything else. Modifications in your diet and fitness training program may start to show their positive effects on your body.

Libra Love Life Today

This will be a favourable time for matters of heart and romance. Those married will receive the support of their spouse, while single persons can enter into a new love relationship. You can even gather courage and seek family elders’ blessing for marriage. A positive response is likely.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026