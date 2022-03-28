Libra Horoscope predictions for March 28: Keep an eye on your surroundings

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libra born personality, you are ruled by the planet of Venus and therefore being compassionate with a big strong and sympathetic heart comes as your natural quality. Your other innate qualities include being fair, kind, gentle, philosophical, subtle and at times stubborn, indecisive and judgmental of other people and their behavior in life. You possess and value each thing, situation and person with equality and an extreme sense of fairness. But today, beware of getting too fair and equal while dealing with others. It is recommended to you that you don’t make good and close relations with strangers and acquaintances today and stay cautious of what is going around you. Keep an eye on your surrounding and you shall succeed in your endeavors.

Libra Finance Today

You are going to significantly bring a positive change in your financial status today. You are working hard to make the most of your hard earned money and this is what attracting a good fortune for you in the future.

Libra Family Today

Family affairs and domestic life is going to stay peaceful and calm. However there can be a sense of worry in regards of the ill health of a senior elderly member in the family. All will be well in the future.

Libra Career Today

You are feeling the right king of motivation and inspiration to take up even the most dreadful tasks in the office today. It may keep you busy and occupied all day long.

Libra Health Today

Your health can experience minor symptoms of cold and cough. It would be best if you stay indoors and don’t come in contact of already infected people around you.

Libra Love Life Today

Don’t make quick decisions in matters of romance and love. Make use of your head and see for the pros and cons of everything before considering it as your future responsibility.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise

