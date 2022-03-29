Libra Horoscope predictions for March 29: Stay away from share markets

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Librans are smart and charmer. You are someone who loves to explore your life to the fullest. You are a true Librans who are explorers and seekers. You don't just take things as they come your way. You have your notions and rules. You cannot be controlled. You don’t believe in surrendering to societal pressure and always follow your heart. Your day is likely to be filled with all the excitement. You are advised to consult your parents before all the important and big decisions in life. This will enable you to make prudent choices. You have always been quite a big travel freak. A well-plan trip can always rejuvenate and uplift your mood. To unleash the passion and thrill within, you can opt for a water sport this weekend. The sport can provide the thrill you have been longing for long. Investing in the movable and immovable property needs a lot of calculation.

Libra Finance Today

Watch your investments and hard work as it may prove profitable for you. New contacts business is likely to fetch you new projects which may be profitable for you. You are advised to stay away from share markets now.

Libra Family Today

Take out time and spend time with youngsters in the family. Spending a day with them may help you understand them better. A long chat with them may give you a clearer insight into their thoughts.

Libra Career Today

Get ready for a great day on the professional front. A positive change is expected to come your way. Colleagues and bosses will acknowledge your dedication towards the organization you will be given additional responsibilities.

Libra Health Today

Enjoy your day with good health and happiness. Follow your healthy lifestyle with regular yoga and things will be fine for you. You are advised to avoid rigorous cardio workouts and opt for a walk.

Libra Love Life Today

The day will begin on a romantic note for you with your favorite music and a pleasant breeze outside. With this lovely start, you expect more surprises today. So be ready for a great day ahead.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange





