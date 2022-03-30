Libra Horoscope predictions for March 30: Keep your priorities sorted

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libra born personality; it is a world known fact that you are great at balancing everything with the right parameters. You love to make your own decisions and stick true to them even if they turn out wrong in between. You have a big heart that cares and values people for their efforts and roles in your life. Your friends mean a lot to you and you love being around them. You are the limelight of every party, and your weekends are mostly spent on some trips or travel plans with friends and family. Today, don’t be surprised if you are required to go on some short walks with your loved ones in the nighttime. Business trip is also likely to happen. Make your day the best by putting your priorities sorted for the first half of the day.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial status is getting better and revised with your due time and attention on the same over some time. You may feel like to splurge in some fancy items. Be mindful of your budget while make a purchase.

Libra Family Today

You may feel isolated and secluded today at home. This may happen because all of your family members are currently staying busy and occupied with their day schedule. Nighttime will be family time.

Libra Career Today

You are scaling new heights of success and achievement in your career. You can also get some serious compliments and praise from your boss and superiors at work.

Libra Health Today

You are staying busy all through the day and not getting enough sleep and proper result can trouble your health in the future. Take short breaks in between and rest.

Libra Love Life Today

You are going to stay truthful to your partner or spouse today. It is a good time to make confessions of your past regrets and can think of starting afresh.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026