Libra Horoscope predictions for March 31: Start saving more!

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

A free-spirited soul like you needs no social boundaries. You love enjoying the freedom and making the most of it. Things and people are fast changing around, and you are advised to be more adaptive to the changing environment or else you will be left behind. Your lucky stars are all set to favor your today. You should take full advantage of this opportunity and be inspired to reach new heights now. Let people form their opinions about you. You know the truth and that should be the most important thing you should be concerned about. The situation is most likely to change soon, and people will know your worth. To free your mind from the hassles, you must plan a short trip to a village near your city. The freshness of the village will rejuvenate your mind and soul. Those who are planning to invest in movable property should shortlist their options. If you fall short of funds you can take help from your friends who are more than willing to help you.

Libra Finance Today

Concentrate on saving. Your investment has been done without proper consultations from experts. You are advised to start saving more. Those planning to start a new business can begin the process.

Libra Family Today

Your parents are likely to plan a surprise visit to your place. You may be excited and overwhelmed to entertain such lovely guests. Your day is likely to be joyous and your parents are likely to be accompanied by lots of gifts for you.

Libra Career Today

Start your day by assessing your career goals. You should new strategies to accomplish the task assigned to you by your seniors at the workplace. Chalking out a plan can make things more systematic.

Libra Health Today

Eating healthy is likely to prove beneficial for you. You have been neglecting your health and your exercise regime which is taking a toll on your health. You are advised to maintain a disciplined schedule.

Libra Love Life Today

Enjoy your day with your partner. You are advised to resolve your differences at the earliest. You can think about disclosing your relationship to your parents. They will most probably understand your viewpoint. So, all the best!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026