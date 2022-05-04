Libra Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

A fantastic day is predicted for Libran native who are willing to make some more hustle to get to their destination. Today your inner strength may also come in the front to make you realize your true potential and capabilities. Reconnecting with your old friends can also bring in some mental peace. You shall also discuss any issues or problems that may be concerning you from a while with your parents, they might come up with a quick workable solution. Also a long pending stress and challenge can also get relieved giving you the much required peace of mind. Stay connected with your partner or spouse and they can show you full support.

Libra Finance Today

As per your finance and money goals are concerned for the day, you shall have to make more efforts and plan for better financial strategies to win through it. Maintaining a ledger account can also help in this direction.

Libra Family Today

Your family members may stay busy in some family function today and you might miss attending the event because of your hectic schedule and work priorities. This may make you feel irritated.

Libra Career Today

Set some workable long term career goals and start working to achieve them with proper planning and management. There shall be no time to waste time and job seekers might end their search of a dream job role.

Libra Health Today

You can experience some digestion issues today and hence it is best advised to you as per your planets and stars placements that you eat only light and home cooked meals throughout the day.

Libra Love Life Today

You are feeling romantic from inside but may not find the right time to express your true feelings and desire to your partner or spouse. You shall not feel frustrated for it and deal with the situation.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026