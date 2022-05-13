Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13,2022

Dear Libra, your daily astrological predictions for May 13, 2022 suggests, believe in your own experience while not falling for what others say and predict for you.
Libra Daily Horoscope for May 13:You shall maintain the decorum of the place that you may visit today.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Hey dear Libra, make merry as one of your biggest challenges in life is going to resolve today and you even don’t have to make any big efforts for this. You shall maintain the decorum of the place that you may visit today. Also, plan your day well in advance as you may have everything going in a jiffy and you will have to stay spontaneous while being on your toes. To maintain a good energy level, it is also suggested that you start the day with some meditation and yoga to gain the clarity and vision in life. it is going to be a good day only if you are willing to make it a one. It all depends on the efforts and hard work that you are willing to put in. Believe in your own experience while not falling for what others say and predict for you.

Libra Finance Today

Be democratic in your financial endeavors today. Be dependent on yourself for getting any money or business deal finalized. Also, don’t take any loans today if you are planning to apply for one.

Libra Family Today

It will be a little hectic for all your family members today and everybody shall stay busy in their own respective schedules for the day. But the night time could be fun and enjoyable where everyone will sit together.

Libra Career Today

Have some discussion and clarity from your boss before starting up a new task in your work place today. Be gentle with the process and don’t fall for people misguiding you with fake advice.

Libra Health Today

Your health can stay stable but you can feel some muscular pain in the back or arms. Sleep in a good comfortable position. Maintain a good posture through the day for an erected and strong spine.

Libra Love Life Today

Your Love life is giving you happiness and peace at the moment and you may both feel relaxed and joyful in each other’s company. Your relationship is going in the right direction.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

