Libra Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 31, '22 states, promotions

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23) Libra natives are likely to enjoy the perks of good health. Sporting activities, yoga and dietary modifications may keep you fit and happy. Your professional front may be smooth. You may be given leadership roles, which is likely to bring you a promotion. Seniors may be happy with your performance. Your love life is likely to shine. You and your significant other may depend on each other for emotional support and enjoy romantic time together. However, your domestic front is likely to be stressful. Frequent squabbles may keep the homely atmosphere tensed, negatively affecting children at home. Your financial condition may be shaky. Investing in speculative activities without consulting an expert might invite losses. Travelling to an unfamiliar destination without proper planning and arrangement is likely to cause trouble. Keep financial dealings in property for another time, as losses are foreseen. Students may do well in competitive exams.

Libra Finance Today Libras, your financial situation seems satisfactory and you may be able to clear old debts. Your plans to start a new business may materialize now. An extra source of income to balance your growing expenses may come your way today.

Libra Family Today For Libra natives, domestic peace and calm may be disrupted due to frequent squabbles amongst family members. Youngsters may bring a bad reputation to the family name due to misconduct in their social circles.

Libra Career Today Libra natives, you may be at your creative best on the professional front. It may show in the way you work. There may be enough activities to distract you but you are likely to remain focused on your task at hand.

Libra Health Today On the health front, Libra natives are likely to be full of energy. You are likely to start a new gym routine, which may show positive results on your overall wellbeing. You may practice breathing techniques to calm your mind.

Libra Love Life Today On the romantic front, empathizing with your partner and loving them unconditionally may bring you two closers to each other, Libras. Your beloved’s protective nature may give you emotional security.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

