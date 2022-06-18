Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for June 18, '22 states, monetary losses

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23) Libras, your health remains fine. A modified lifestyle, incorporating good nutrition, relaxation, and exercise may keep you healthy and happy. It may have a favourable impact on your professional front. New job opportunities may appear, allowing you to move closer to your goals soon. On the romantic front, your partner may be in a lively mood, which is likely to add to the excitement of your relationship. Your domestic life, on the other hand, may be distressing. Minor disagreements among family members can escalate, disrupting the homely peace. Your financial situation is dire. Monetary losses are likely to result from lack of sufficient planning prior to investing in stocks. Some of you may travel internationally for business or pleasure. However, the journey may prove to be stressful. Dealing in a contested property can lead to legal issues. Students are expected to breeze through difficult competitive exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Venus transit effects on Libra During the transit phase of Venus, you need to put emphasis on increasing mental strength. In challenging situations, keep yourself calm and try to stay away from all kinds of stress. Seeking refuge in spirituality may help. The transit period is very auspicious for organizing religious or celebratory events in your house. A romantic connection may get strengthened and move to the next stage, while married individuals will discover happiness and satisfaction. A pilgrimage with family taken during the transit may fill your life with positivity and peace.

Libra Finance Today Libras, you may have mixed results in finance. With careful tactics, you may be able to make good returns on stock investments. You may be to pay off debts. Failure to keep track of rising costs may, however, strain your budget.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, things may not go as planned, resulting in misunderstandings with your family members. Avoid disputes as situations may ease on their own. Maintain peace and harmony at home.

Libra Career Today For Libras, your professional front appears hopeful. You are likely to make significant progress at work, which may please your bosses. In your profession, substantial changes are likely, which may be financially beneficial to you.

Libra Health Today On the health front, daily workouts and morning walks may assist Libras in overcoming chronic illnesses. Proper rest, good diet, and a positive attitude are all likely to contribute to your physical and emotional wellbeing.

Libra Love Life Today On the romantic front, newlywed couples may embark on a honeymoon, which is likely to allow them to bond emotionally and physically. This could help them better understand each other and strengthen their new ties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON