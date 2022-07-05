Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5,'22 states, gaining money

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) Your life will be full of happiness and contentment today. There may be some auspicious activity at your place. It may bring a golden opportunity for Libra natives to strengthen their relationships with family members. Your hard work will pay a rich dividend and bring you gains. You will be financially strong and may purchase a property. Working professionals will have to move cautiously as minor problems are foreseen. However, towards the end of the day, those of you facing obstacles in your work will get solutions and will be able to sort out pending issues. You will also get the support of outsiders with which you will be able to complete your work easily. Those who are travelling will have to be very punctual about time. Any laxity may lead to a missed flight or train. Those of you keen to purchase a farmhouse may come across a very good deal. Your efforts on the academic front may help you perform very well and help you clear entrance exams for prestigious colleges or universities.

Libra Finance Today Librans are likely to be successful in saving money. You could gain money in unexpected ways due to which your previous losses will be compensated to some extent. Libras involved in business can start any new work.

Libra Family Today There will be an increase in affection among family members. There is a possibility of celebrating an auspicious function in the family. It may bring positivity and harmony to your house. You will get support from your brother at a very crucial juncture!

Libra Career Today You are advised to be extra cautious while performing any work. Think twice before making any decision and don't be in any haste. At the end of the day, your hard work will yield favourable results. An important project or presentation may go off without any problems.

Libra Health Today Libras are advised to take care of their health. You can practice meditation to keep yourself energetic. Disturbed sleep patterns will cause you to be cranky. Don’t overexert yourself and hydrate yourself well.

Libra Love Life Today It is favourable for Libra natives who are in love. Bonding with your life partner will improve and you may plan to extend your family. New couples will see closeness increasing in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot green

