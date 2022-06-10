Libra Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 10,'22 states, to stay positive

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)You will stay optimistic today and will solve every problem that comes your way. A new fitness initiative may bring a surge of vitality and enthusiasm in some. This will not only help you stay healthy but will also improve your productivity at work. You can make plans regarding your career and investments. This is a favourable time to improve your skills and learn new ones to stay ahead of the curve. Some of you might also be interested in learning new languages or cultural practices. It may make your career go full throttle. There is also a possibility of positive changes in the financial position. Dedicated students may get a reward for their hard work. Those involved in legal matters or competitive exams will taste success. Some of you can think of buying a vehicle or a property. You must talk to people close to you before reaching any decision with regard to investment.

Libra Finance Today This is a good time to monitor your finances and manage the house budget accordingly to ensure financial security. If doing business in partnership, you need to be on your vigil while taking investment decisions. An old investment or policy may bring gains.

Libra Family Today You may face issues with your siblings. You are advised to maintain cordial relations with your near ones during this time. It is also a good time to take notice of ongoing issues and try to make amends in the relationship.

Libra Career Today A spontaneous and action-oriented approach will help you accomplish pending tasks smoothly. Your quick decision-making abilities may make much-sought of the professional front. There are strong chances of you getting a promotion as well.

Libra Health Today You are likely to be motivated to improve certain things in your way of living. You will make efforts to strengthen your immune system. Your dedicated efforts will bring a bloom to your health.

Libra Love Life Today The day will be favourable for committed couples as there will be a good understanding. The ties will your in-laws will remain harmonious. Some married couples may have some good news relating to family expansion.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

