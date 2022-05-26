Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, 2022 states, work hard

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)You may build a positive reputation for yourself with your care and concern for the family members. The earlier part of today is likely to test your patience and management skills. Although the day is favourable, do not submit any work without scrutinizing every detail. Your expenses are also likely to shoot up and you are advised to control unnecessary expenditures. Be prepared for all the emotional gush that you and your partner are going to be sharing today. It may be highly exciting. Some of you may feel drawn to spiritual practices. You will also come across an opportunity to go on a long-distance, work-related journey. You will be required to work harder and put in efforts to make your journey successful. You can consider renting a property to improve your income. You may even find suitable tenants. Students preparing for competitive examinations may lack the confidence to achieve their goals. They are advised to work harder and burn the midnight oil.

Libra Finance Today You may have to shoulder a financial burden. You will have to spend more than your accumulated money. But your sound planning will offset any potential money crunch. If you had applied for a loan in the past, today you may receive some good news about the same.

Libra Family Today You may become more sensitive towards your younger siblings. Your children are likely to make tremendous progress. If they are thinking of going abroad, then they may get success in their endeavours.

Libra Career Today On the job front, there could be instances when you may not be able to make full use of your skillset due to prevailing circumstances. Due to this, you may face some difficulty in advancing your career. In case you happen to commit some mistake at work then you are advised to accept the same, else it may not reflect well on your reputation.

Libra Health Today Interest in religious matters is likely to increase. You may participate vigorously in spiritual activities. Some of you may have been stressing a lot about your weight off late. This will encourage you to get back to a physical activity regularly.

Libra Love Life Today Your relations with your spouse will remain a little dull and monotonous. You will have to work hard to maintain cordial ties. Maybe you can surprise your partner with an intimate candlelight date or a long drive with romantic music. It will be beneficial for your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

