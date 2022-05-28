Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 28, 2022 states, don't commit

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)You are likely to be at your creative best. Your artistic abilities may reflect in the work that you undertake and may make others take note of your hidden potential. You will step up your efforts to realize your goals. Your hard work is also likely to see you getting a reward at the workplace. You are likely to get your due appreciation from seniors. Your financial position is likely to be good as you could be earning from multiple sources. You will spend more time with your family. If you have invested in a property then you are likely to receive good returns. You are advised to drive cautiously as the possibility of delay or detour cannot be ruled out. Try to avoid making any commitments which you may not be able to fulfil later. Students are likely to receive good support from their tutors.

Libra Finance Today You are likely to receive financial benefits today which may bring stability to your condition. Those in business will find new opportunities for import and export of products. They can even expand their operation successfully.

Libra Family Today Some of you may also be willing to plan an outing with your kids which will improve your mutual bonding. If your mother has some health problems then appropriate care is advised.

Libra Career Today Hard work put in the past may open doors of advancement and progress on the professional front. The start of the day will bring benefits for those individuals who are working with foreign companies or in a foreign land.

Libra Health Today Some of you may face some health problems. The additional workload in the office may increase your stress level. Your sleep pattern may be disturbed as well. To keep yourself healthy and fit, you are advised to inculcate yoga and meditation in your daily routine.

Libra Love Life Today Do not take your partner for granted and vent your frustration on him or her. This may create a void in the relationship. Rather you must share your insecurities and concerns with your soulmate. Singles will be afraid to meet new people because of past experiences

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

