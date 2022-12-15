Libra Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: Take care of your family

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may have to struggle a bit with regard to your finances. Daily Astrological Prediction says, make sure to verify the credentials wherever you plan to invest. There may be some unexpected issue in the payment of an order. The only way for you to come out of this situation is to stay calm but alert. Staying away from family may fill you with the feeling of isolation. You may need to relieve this tension by getting along with pals. Work wise, you may feel secured and may focus on meeting the next deadline. Your health may remain active and your body may maintain its flexibility. Your partner may take care of your eating habits.

Libra Finance Today

Libra, your monetary issue may not get resolved up to your expectation. The stalled financial process may still remain the same. It may be suggested that you avoid any kind of property dealings today as it may create trouble for you. Be cautious on the financial front today and you may not have any problems.

Libra Family Today

Your family may be proud of you, though they may never say this on your face. You may always be a righteous child for your elders. It’s a routine day Libra, so enjoy, have fun and take care of the family matters with utmost care.

Libra Career Today

Your professional matters may be proficient and sharp today. You may put hard work and may succeed in your career. You may gain a good name in your professional domain.

Libra Health Today

Libra, today you may try anything that you feel comfortable in; be it yoga, pilates, stretching or lifting weights, however, be sure to practice under the training of an expert. You may need to work on your diet and exercise, and try to keep yourself stress free. Your health may do great.

Libra Love Life Today

You may have a neutral day on the romantic part of your story. Things may be smooth and may not put any kind of pressure on you. Your partner may be cooperative and may understand your priorities.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

