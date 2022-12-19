Libra Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022: A good day foreseen

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The air sign of Libra is focused on connection, fairness, and beauty. Daily Astrological Prediction says, venus, the planet of love, is your governing planet. You frequently view situations in the context of your relationships and function best when working with a partner. You place a high value on quality and appearance because without them you feel amiss. The pro suggestion for this most typical Libra issue is to aim to be genuine rather than accommodating.

Libra Finance Today

It is a good-going day today and you can manage your finances the way you have been managing without going for any new ventures. It is an average day for the financial decisions. Just continue with your normal financial deals.

Libra Family Today

Hurray! It is an excellent day for a family picnic or outing. So just relax and spend the day with joy and fun with your entire family either out somewhere or at home enjoying your favourite meals and shows with the usual laughter and gathering.

Libra Career Today

Today is not that great for making any career decisions so just focus on your work and move on with your tasks. Do not worry about feedback and just take everything positively and look forward to better days at work.

Libra Health Today

Health is going to be good for you today and you can implement the health-oriented goals effectively from today. All your health plans going to work if you begin today. Health impacts all aspects so when health is good all is good.

Libra Love Life Today

Today you can have a usual dinner date with your loved one or spend some time watching your top-listed movies at home. You can even have a quiet dinner at home with home-cooked or ordered food and just the two of you at the table.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

