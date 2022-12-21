Libra Horoscope Today, December 21, 2022: Financial luck?

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives' home life and professional environment may continue to function normally. .Daily Astrological Prediction says, some may experience excellent professional success. Your improved productivity at work is sure to garner praise from your superiors. Libra natives might be in a good position financially to consider starting a new business. Traditional means of gaining profit look promising. Your romantic life could still be a little rocky as you make it through a difficult time. However, having the love and encouragement of family members around you can help brighten any day. The educational prospects of Libra natives are promising. You may experience some mental and emotional strain right now. Concerns about your own life may cause you anxiety. Maintain composure and control your temper. Those who are banking on money from abroad or hoping to relocate there eventually may receive welcome news today. Libra natives' hopes and wishes are very likely to be realized.

Libra Finance Today

Libra natives' professional life is likely to involve some new alliances and joint ventures that they form today. Gains in the areas of savings, investments, and trust funds are also possible. Stay focused on the things you need to evaluate and consider to realize your full potential.

Libra Family Today

Your interactions with your elders may improve, and they may be there to provide the necessary support whenever you need it. You are likely to be busy socially and may even arrange to hang out with friends.

Libra Career Today

Libras who are employed have a better chance of succeeding in their chosen field and becoming a leader. The good news concerning your review or promotion is also on the horizon. The stars point to a career shift for you, so keep an eye out for promising opportunities.

Libra Health Today

With everything going on in your life right now, you probably won't feel great today. Headaches are often brought on by stress, agitation, and emotional instability. So take some downtime to recharge your batteries, Libra natives.

Libra Love Life Today

Married Libra natives may struggle to keep the peace with their partners. It's best if you can avoid arguing with your partner at all costs. Making an attempt to incite jealousy in a romantic partner may backfire. Therefore, be cautious, Libra natives.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

