Libra Horoscope Today, December 31, 2022: Excellent opportunity in store

Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for December 31, 2022: Your motivation will be high today, Libra.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your motivation will be high today, Libra. Daily Astrological Prediction says, thanks to your inventiveness and talent, people immediately recognise you as a wonderful artist. If you choose to sing or dance today, the stage will burst into flames. Speak forth without hesitation. Its time you can simply follow a passion for the performing and written arts.

Libra Finance Today

Right now, would be an excellent opportunity to go out and do some shopping. It is essential for you, Libra, to make financial investments in yourself; yet you should avoid going overboard on any one purchase. Rather than doing that, you should invest your money in a way that would assist you in accomplishing your goals. If you choose to spend a little money into an investment, then there is no risk involved.

Libra Family Today

Keep in touch with your loved ones on a regular basis. You will regret it if you don't shorten the distance right away. Continue to be at ease and close by. For you, this shouldn't be too challenging. Calling your friends once a week is another way to strengthen the bond.

Libra Career Today

Being a practical person, you ought to manage work-related issues with competence and professionalism. Your peers will be truly impressed by the way you execute things. Your long-awaited appraisal can happen anytime as your seniors admire your progress and commitment.

Libra Health Today

You will perform good at a gym session without putting in a lot of effort. However, still you can feel drained and tired. It is best to stay high on fruits and juices today. Also, since you love to work out, use this motivation to regain energy and strength.

Libra Love Life Today

It's not the perfect day for a peaceful and romantic hour with your special someone. When you come home, you may find the atmosphere stressful and gloomy. Chances of getting into an argument are also quite high.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Saturday, December 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
