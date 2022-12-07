Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: Success on the financial side

Libra Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: Success on the financial side

horoscope
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 7 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. You may invest in a property that may prove beneficial to you in the coming days.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for December 7, 2022: Dear Libra, you may experience and enjoy brilliant financial growth today.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may experience and enjoy brilliant financial growth today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may spend on things that you always wanted to have. You may invest in a property that may prove beneficial to you in the coming days. Foreign clients may seem happy with your services and may give you another opportunity to serve them. This may bring in lot of money. However, at office, your coworkers may not be your true well-wishers. It may be better for you to be careful and not share everything with them. Heath may be good. You may go for an ayurvedic massage or beauty treatment session.

Libra Finance Today

Libra, today, you may see your finances growing at a good speed. You may buy or sell a property, which may fetch you huge profit. You may execute your trip planned earlier. You may splurge on luxurious stay while on this trip.

Libra Family Today

You may plan the entire day with your family members. You may go to an amusement park with your children. Parents may bless you for your achievements. You may thank you for a wonderful family. Keeping everyone happy may be your agenda.

Libra Career Today

Be smart Libra, you may have to manipulate things a little to get the recognition you deserve or your hard work may not get noticed by the seniors. You may be forced to put extra effort to complete a difficult project on time.

Libra Health Today

You may enjoy good health and positive energy. You may feel active all day long. The day may be amazing for you as you may get to know a lot about ways to inculcate healthy habits in your daily life. You may take a resolution to maintain your weight.

Libra Love Life Today

Libra, you may get to spend some amazing moments with your partner today. Work commitments may take a back seat and you may have a wonderful time shopping, eating and simply roaming around. In case you are newly married, you may get to enjoy a candle light dinner with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

