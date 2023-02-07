Libra Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Treat your fancies

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It’s time to treat your fancies as you might make a mint today! Your knowledge about the financial market is likely to help you make big wins. You may have a spirited day today as you feel vivaciously confident today. Your mind might feel a little curious so engaging it in some stimulating activities is a good idea. The day does indicate some problems in your professional life as you encounter some egotistical people. Its best to stay clear of such people and focus on doing what you do best. You’re likely to receive support from your family as you make some life turning decisions. You may be expected to babysit the children for some time. Things might get a little too slow in your love life as you get used to each other’s presence. Going on a romantic holiday can help you regain that sense of intimacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

It’s going to be an extremely rewarding day ahead as you get handsome returns. Any investment in the real estate is likely to get you lucrative profits. It’s a good time to leverage your assets.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to spend some time with the children today and may feel quite happy about you. You may have to become a role model for your younger siblings and teach them some important lessons of life.

Libra Career Today

You may encounter some arrogant people at work today. Engaging in a verbal conflict is not recommended. You may see better days ahead in the future if you sail through this difficult time.

Libra Health Today

Let your energy flow vivaciously as you expand your horizons. You can expect a curious mindset today as you feel an urge to delve deeper into some serious pursuits. Involving in some physical activity can help your mind relax.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Love Life Today

Your relationship may get a little monotonous. You will have to put in some extra efforts today to spark the lost romance. Planning a little weekend escape to some romantic place is recommended.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON