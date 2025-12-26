Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Libra Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Your approach is crucial today, as some profiles will have a minor ruckus.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid harsh decisions today

Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule today. Minor financial issues may come up today. However, your health will be in good shape.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay calm and cool in the relationship. Professional success will be your trusted companion. Health will be positive, while minor financial issues may happen.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will see positive changes in the love affair today. Some relationships that were on the verge of breaking up will get a new lease of life. Communication is crucial today. Some natives will pick the day to discuss the relationship with their parents, but you should be careful about the atmosphere around. Females will settle disputes with ex-lovers and will go back to the old relationship. But married people should stay out of this, as you should not compromise on family life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new responsibilities. You should be careful about communication. IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, legal, and media professionals will have a tight schedule. Those who handle management profiles must be careful about the targets. Your approach is crucial today, as some profiles will have a minor ruckus. Be careful about office politics, which may also hamper your reputation at the workplace. Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor financial issues, you will be good today. A property that you have been trying to sell for a long time will be sold today. The second half of the day is good for booking a hotel or flight ticket for a vacation abroad. You may also buy electronic appliances. However, do not trust a friend or relative in financial issues. You must also avoid lending a big amount today. Some entrepreneurs will have a tough time receiving foreign funds today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will exist today. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Children playing may develop bruises. Some people may develop chest-related issues that require medical attention. Sleep-related issues may be there, and you must take steps to resolve this crisis.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
