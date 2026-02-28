Libra Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: You're likely to excel at work this month's end

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you can be a torchbearer of change New love and better professional chances make your day brighter. Ensure your wealth is smartly utilized today. Minor health issues may affect daily life. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Feel the romance in life today. Consider taking up new opportunities at work to prove your diligence. Financially, you’ll do well. However, some natives may have health issues.

Libra Love Horoscope Today Your love life may witness minor tremors, and even a previous love affair can be a reason for the tiff. Talk openly to settle all the existing issues in life. Do not let the turbulence go out of control, and it is also good not to involve parents in the disagreements. Yu will be successful in taking the ex-lover into confidence while settling the issues in the past love affair. Some females will also get the approval of their parents for marriage.

Libra Career Horoscope Today The first part of the day is crucial for professionals handling creative roles, while those who work with machines will have a tight schedule. It is good to focus on the details while working on specific projects. Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today. You may also brush up on your skills, as this will be helpful at client sessions. Students will clear all examinations. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope Today No major monetary issue will come up today. Seniors will divide the wealth among children, while female entrepreneurs may consider business expansions. You may lend money from a friend today, and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Speculative business is also a good idea. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters, which will help the business go ahead smoothly.

Libra Health Horoscope Today Your health needs to be under watch. Females may also complain about gynecological issues today, while children will have skin infections or oral health issues. You need to be careful about your lifestyle. Avoid traveling to hilly areas if you suffer from a sore throat or body aches. The second part of the day is good to join a gym or a yoga class. Those who ride a bike should avoid slippery areas in the evening hours.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)