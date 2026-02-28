Libra Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: You're likely to excel at work this month's end

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you can be a torchbearer of change
New love and better professional chances make your day brighter. Ensure your wealth is smartly utilized today. Minor health issues may affect daily life.
Feel the romance in life today. Consider taking up new opportunities at work to prove your diligence. Financially, you’ll do well. However, some natives may have health issues.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your love life may witness minor tremors, and even a previous love affair can be a reason for the tiff. Talk openly to settle all the existing issues in life. Do not let the turbulence go out of control, and it is also good not to involve parents in the disagreements. Yu will be successful in taking the ex-lover into confidence while settling the issues in the past love affair. Some females will also get the approval of their parents for marriage.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
The first part of the day is crucial for professionals handling creative roles, while those who work with machines will have a tight schedule. It is good to focus on the details while working on specific projects. Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today. You may also brush up on your skills, as this will be helpful at client sessions. Students will clear all examinations. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
No major monetary issue will come up today. Seniors will divide the wealth among children, while female entrepreneurs may consider business expansions. You may lend money from a friend today, and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Speculative business is also a good idea. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters, which will help the business go ahead smoothly.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your health needs to be under watch. Females may also complain about gynecological issues today, while children will have skin infections or oral health issues. You need to be careful about your lifestyle. Avoid traveling to hilly areas if you suffer from a sore throat or body aches. The second part of the day is good to join a gym or a yoga class. Those who ride a bike should avoid slippery areas in the evening hours.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More