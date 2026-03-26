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    Libra Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Maintain a professional attitude at the workplace

    Libra Horoscope Today: There can be ego-related issues, and you need to tackle them smartly.

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a caring person

    Do not let the tremors in the love affair grow out of control. Be sensitive to the requirements of the job. Prosperity will also be at your side today.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude during a love affair is crucial today. While financial prosperity exists, health may give you trouble.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    You need to be careful today, as minor issues will come up. Those who are in a new relationship may require spending more time together. Plan a romantic vacation in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions. Those who have tremors in married life should bring in seniors to settle this crisis. Single natives may confidently approach the crush today, while married females may also consider going the family way. Married natives must also be careful not to get involved with the ex-lover.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Maintain a professional attitude at the workplace. Your discipline will help meet the deadlines. Minor disagreements will happen within the team, and you must resolve the trouble without leading to chaos. There can be ego-related issues, and you need to tackle them smartly. You may also attend job interviews in the second part of the day. Students may clear the examinations today. Businessmen will find new sources to invest in, but consider future expectations before making the final call.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will permit you to try a fortune in speculative business. Some professionals will launch new businesses, and your spouse will also be supportive in financial affairs. Females will buy jewelry or a vehicle. Today is a good day to buy or sell a property. You may also pick the second part of the day to settle the monetary issues with a friend or sibling. Minor monetary issues may prevent you from making major investments in speculative business.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues may be present, and it is crucial that you have a balanced diet and proper exercise. Children may develop bruises while playing. You may have trouble with your eyes or ears today. Some females will complain about bone-related ailments. Seniors will consult a doctor for breath-related issues. Be careful while you drive at night. There is a chance of a minor accident.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: Maintain A Professional Attitude At The Workplace

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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