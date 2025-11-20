Libra Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Keep office romance at a distance today

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ideals guide you Resolve the issues in the love life & consider spending more time together. Your positive attitude will work at the office. Handle wealth carefully today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Overcome the relationship issues today on a positive note. Despite minor challenges, you will excel in the job. Financial issues demand careful expenditure. Pay more attention to your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will appreciate the efforts to keep the relationship engaging. While you skip arguments, it is also crucial to be careful about unpleasant discussions that may pave the way for misunderstandings. Your lover will be supportive but may also be adamant at times. It is crucial to be patient while you spend time together. Office romance is not a good idea for married male natives. Some females will be successful in settling issues with the ex-lover.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see minor issues today. You need to be careful about the productivity. There will also be issues associated with the quality of the work. IT, healthcare, banking, hospitality, aviation, and animation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Attending job interviews will bring good results. Marketing and salespersons will meet the target, while business developers, management professionals, and IT engineers will have busy schedules. Businessmen may pick the day to confidently launch a new product.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today, you are fortunate in terms of wealth. There will be funds flowing from different sources, and this is a good time to invest in a better future. Some females will settle monetary issues with friends today. You will clear all dues. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some females will renovate the house. Businessmen may receive a bank loan for trade purposes.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You need to pay attention to your lifestyle, start the day with exercise. Continue having a balanced office and personal life. Those who have asthma must be careful while venturing outside. Include more vegetables and fruits in the menu while skipping both alcohol and tobacco. Seniors should not skip medicines and ensure they will have a medical kit handy while traveling to faraway destinations.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

