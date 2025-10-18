Libra Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: Prosperity is your companion today
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Be sincere in both the relationship & career.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep your cards close to the chest
Be sincere in both the relationship & career. New responsibilities at the workplace can bring success today. Both wealth & health will be positive today.
Control your temper while you have unpleasant moments in a love affair. Give up egos while you handle professional responsibilities. Prefer safe monetary investments. Health is also good.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be gentle and sincere in the relationship, and this will prove worthwhile in the coming days. Avoid arguments and always curb your emotions, especially anger, as this can hamper the relationship. Single females attending a function or party may receive a proposal. Those who are in a long-distance relationship need to give priority to communication. Some male natives will prefer coming out of the love affair. Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Do not give up, even while handling tough tasks, as the management trusts your mettle. Some responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the day. You should also be ready to take risks in your career. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today may attend them confidently. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be happy to receive admission. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues, but sooner they will be sorted out.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Prosperity is your companion today. This will help you make crucial monetary decisions, including investments in speculative business. Entrepreneurs can raise funds and also consider expansion plans. A family property in dispute will come to you, which will augment your financial status. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day. The second part of the day is good for buying gifts for someone.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
The general health will be good today. However, some natives will develop complications related to the performance of heart. Females may complain about gynecological issues today. Some natives will also have pain in joints, especially at the elbows. Those who are interested in getting a complete medical check-up can go ahead and perform the check-up. The chances of accidents are high, and you should follow all traffic rules.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
