Libra Horoscope Today, January 21, 2023: Revel in peacefulness

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Overall, a fine one for the Libra natives. The day may start with dizziness but can get better quickly with the help of a morning walk and a nourishing breakfast. Your energy levels might shoot up as you begin your day. Your body, mind and soul are aligned. It can prove to be a simple yet peaceful day with no such hurdles to pass by. There are no foreseen profits or losses when it comes to investments. Making new expenses in the market looks fine. Be watchful about every expenditure made. It is recommended not to make transactions in real estate as of today. The day at work looks decent enough with easy completion of all the tasks. You may not face any troubles working today. A smooth workflow would be motivating. Students can be busier with an upcoming event at school than with studies, making it a fun day. Everything at the family front looks easy and calm. Spend time with loved ones to make it a happy day indeed. Your relationship with your partner looks to be improving day by day. Be consistent with your effort towards your spouse to flourish in the relationship.

Libra Finance Today

Looks like there are no predictable losses or gains as of today. Making new investments doesn’t seem to be hazardous. You need to be very cautious about making even a small move towards real estate.

Libra Family Today

Your family is supported throughout your day. The environment at home is peaceful. Spending time with your parents can bring a smile to their as well as your face.

Libra Career Today

A well-ordered day at work can shoot up your motivation to work. No troubles are foreseen with the workflow. Students might have a fun day at school preparing for an upcoming event.

Libra Health Today

Spare time for your fitness and go for an early morning walk. You have a lot of strength and will feel highly encouraged. You need to restrict the amount of junk food to stay healthy in future as well.

Libra Love Life Today

Couples must spend time doing their favourite activity together. Single Libra natives may start to look at a friend with different feelings.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

