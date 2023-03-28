Libra Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts a lucky day at investments

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those who are in real-estate dealing may have an auspicious day. Travelling with old buddies or loved ones may turn out amazing. Daily astrological prediction says a sweet or short romantic gesture from a beloved may make your day and make you feel special. You may enjoy a stable financial condition and be responsible with your money. Working women may pamper themselves and splurge on a massage, beauty products, and self-care.

Some may take a break from work and enjoy outdoor activities to manage work stress. You may spend on your loved ones and gift them something expensive today. Everything may turn out favourable today, but some work issues may cause you tension.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

You may take on new projects or invest in a specific venture. Property investment may turn out rewarding in the near future. A business trip may turn out favorable and give you work opportunities.

Libra Family Today:

You may get support from your loved ones and plan to follow your passion. Siblings may share a secret with you and seek your appropriate advice. You may handle all the tasks at home in a constructive way and it may inspire people around you.

Libra Career Today:

Work pressure and tension may affect your mental health. This is not a good day so don't take any major decisions. Colleagues may not offer you any support and it may make you unable to complete important tasks on the given deadline.

Libra Health Today:

Some may suffer from insomnia. You should start meditation before going to bed to get sound sleep. You may follow a strict diet routine and opt for the healthiest meals.

Libra Love Life Today:

Your close friend may be in love with you. He or she may make a confession and start a relationship with you. Some may plan to be romantic and share a special time with their beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for March 28, 2023: Some may take a break from work and enjoy outdoor activities.

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

