Libra Horoscope Today May 1st 2023 predicts a romantic day
You may see outside interferences in your relationship today which needs to be controlled to any extent. Always ensure you react maturely and resolve all issues by talking. Many responsibilities will keep you busy at the office while finance and health factors may not have an impact on you today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Dot not let any outsider interfere in your love relationship. This can be disastrous. A third person may try to influence your partner which would be visible in your relationship today. There can be arguments and debates but remember not to hurt the partner’s emotions and feelings. You need to be patient and matured while discussing different topics. Your partner may impose things on you and maybe you will assume it to be normal. But toxic relationships can only lead to chaos. Single Libras may fall in love today. But do not propose today as this is not the time.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your office may expect many things and you need to satisfy the company. There can be office politics and office gossip which need to be avoided. Always take your team members into confidence while taking decisions. Those who are managers or team leaders may face more challenges today. You may need to communicate with clients who are stubborn and your communication skills will work here. For entrepreneurs, funds can be difficult and authorities may harass them on different issues.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
As there is a shortage of funds, businessmen need to delay the expansion of trade. Some clients may be hesitant to pay the dues and this can be another serious crisis. The normal financial condition would be fine and you may spend on entertainment and shopping. However, you should not buy luxury items today as you need to save for later life. An old investment would yield results today. This is also a good time for investment and you can consider property and the share market as good options.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Avoid late-night driving and alcohol today. Be healthy by having a balanced diet sans fat and oil. Skip the junk food and aerated drinks that may cause digestion issues. Have a positive attitude and stay in the company of people who love jokes and casual talks as this would mentally keep you rejuvenated. Some Libras may have minor ailments such as throat infections or pain in joints.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
