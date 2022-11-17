Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, November 17, 2022: Some surprises await

horoscope
Published on Nov 17, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. The day may be particularly favourable for college students, who may find themselves in a position to make wise choices about their futures.

Libra Daily Horoscope for November 17, 2022: Libras can take a calculated risk with their money today.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

It may be an eventful day for Libra natives. Daily Astrological Predictions says, to get the most out of your life, both professionally and personally, it is recommended that you develop a routine and try to appreciate each and every moment. As far as your career is concerned, you need to maintain vigilance. An error of any magnitude can have negative repercussions. However, Libras can take a calculated risk with their money today. You could gain an advantage with this. New agreements can be made, and investment possibilities can be explored. Investments in startups often pay off well. The people closest to you in life may always be there for you. The day may be particularly favourable for college students, who may find themselves in a position to make wise choices about their futures. Do your best to avoid overindulging and letting your body get out of control. Libra natives might probably take a quick trip today. The price of an old property could surprise some of you.

Libra Finance Today

The day may continue to bring financial success thanks to your lucky stars. If you're in the business world, you might be about to have some good news. You may experience a sizable increase in income this time around, which may put your finances on firmer ground.

Libra Family Today

Libra natives may probably be able to bring the family together in peace, which may strengthen their relationships with everyone. Optimism and happiness may reign in your house. Some old friends or relatives may renew long-missed ties.

Libra Career Today

Libras could make some poor professional choices today that may have lasting effects on their career. You should take things easy and not force the issue. Work calmly with reliable people to find a solution. Those Libra natives who currently have jobs may feel disappointed with their pay.

Libra Health Today

Do what you can to get some energy going today. Now is the time to put in the effort necessary to rebuild your strength and stamina through training. Dancing is a fun and healthy activity that you should try if you haven't yet. Ready to get your groove on Libra natives?

Libra Love Life Today

If you're currently single, the focus of a new acquaintance at a party may be very welcome. An unexpected romantic encounter is possible for Libra individuals. But even so, maintain your natural ease and calm. Just take this fresh start in your stride.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

