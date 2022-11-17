Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may find yourself going great guns on the professional front. This is the time to come into the saving mode to avoid cash crunch. Fitness conscious people are likely to introduce something new in their fitness routine and benefit. You may make plans to meet a family member not with you at present. You may become envious regarding someone’s new possession. Students need to work hard on the academic front.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky dory on the romantic front, as lover may rake up past issues.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Manage your finances well to clear a loan. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. You may find yourself out of the inner circle on the professional front. Peace prevails on the home front and give you time for rest and rejuvenation. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle will not go waste, as you continue to enjoy good health. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. A property dispute threatens to pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution. Those biting their nails on the academic front can rest easy, as things begin to shape up to their liking. Your contention on the professional front will be proven correct and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Spending money on a luxury item may make your financial position tight. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. This is the right time for getting back in shape. Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Stars are favourable enough for you to ace a competition or excel in academics.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Keeping a step ahead of the competition on the professional front will be easy. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. You will manage to put some good health tips and advice into action. Spouse or parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. Keep health in mind in whatever you do and in whatever you eat. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those leading sedentary lifestyles will find the will power to go in for regular workouts. You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. Professional front seems promising for those out to impress superiors. Efforts may be required to get something done at home. Those planning for a pilgrimage must prepare well to remain comfortable throughout. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be dashed, as the one you love may give you a cold shoulder.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day to organise a gathering of your near and dear ones at your place. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. You may find yourself in two minds regarding pursuing something on the academic front. You may be in the mood for a bit of splurging, so go right ahead! On the professional front, you may be called upon to undertake an important assignment. Changed diet will help in coming back in shape

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making the home environment harmonious. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles.

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Exceeding the budget to buy a luxury item may upset your financial applecart. Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. Some positive signals can emanate for those seeking a raise or promotion. Someone close needs financial help, but commit only if you are able to help out. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. You may get in two minds regarding a property.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Pursuing an outdoor sport promises to keep you in a fine fettle. Putting in extra hours at work is possible, but you will be able to complete the job. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. You are likely to get a fantastic opportunity to buy a prime piece of real estate or a premium vehicle of your choice.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Be careful, as seasonal changes may make you unwell. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Travelling long distance by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. Good health is assured through own efforts. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. You may find it difficult to convince a family member regarding something you want to achieve. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Your single-minded devotion to task will see it to completion in record time.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

