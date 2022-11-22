Libra Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Focus on self love

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Considering life from a systematic and rational perspective, you have a realistic perspective. Perfection is something you value and you're not afraid to work hard and practice regularly to improve your skills. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there may be a friend responsible for the frustration you are feeling today. If you wish to reprimand your loved one, explain your position so they know where they are wrong. It is more effective to explain behavior than to discipline it if you want to change it. The stars are in your favor when it comes to love and romance. There's a surprise proposal coming your way if you're single. You may be approached by a friend or if you are interested in someone, this is the right time to ask them out. Your day will be thrilling today!

Libra Health Today

If you put on your running shoes today, it will take you to places. Your batteries are charged and your mind is on track. Riding that bicycle wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Libra Finance Today

Being a disciplined person, it is very disturbing for you to have a scattered bank balance. One day you feel very wealthy and the other day you feel completely broke. There isn’t anything in-between for you.

Libra Profession Today

You feel kind of degraded professionally today. You are working in a sphere that isn’t upto your standards. You believe that you could do better than this and it’s a fact.

Libra Family Today

The atmosphere is exciting at home today. A close relative or a sibling will offer a surprise visit. You will forget all your woes and get along with the party.

Libra Romance Today

You feel distressed about your failing relationships. You haven’t been able to maintain a stable relationship since years. Maybe it’s time to focus on you and show some love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

