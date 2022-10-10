Libra Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Resolve disputes to maintain harmony

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) It seems to be a good day for the Libra natives. You may enjoy good health and think about completing all your pending tasks at work. Some may use positive energy in doing something innovative and execute their business plans. You may also try to spend day with your kids and enjoy recreational or fun activities with them.

There are chances of meeting an influential personality today. Parents may ask you to join them in a spiritual journey. Married couples may visit their relatives and discuss something important. You may offer someone financial help and it may give you immense pleasure. Romantic evening is waiting for some in a committed relationship. Everything seems okay, but a property dispute may ruin peace of your mind and create tension among family members. Try to resolve this matter as soon as possible to maintain harmony on the home front.

Libra Finance Today: The day seems stable for your finances. Some may focus on finding new income sources to increase savings and investments.

Libra Family Today: Children may fall into the wrong company and stop obeying you and it may cause you mental stress. Try to be patient while dealing with your teenage kids.

Libra Career Today: You may work harder and become more determined to achieve what you want on the career front. Some may achieve their career goals. Some new business partnerships are indicated. You may set an example for others at work.

Libra Health Today: You may enjoy peace of mind and good health. You may face all workload and challenges with ease. You may maintain a perfect work-life balance. Some may read self-help books and work hard to improve their skills. You may also achieve your fitness goals soon.

Libra Love Life Today: You may feel good about yourself and meet your beloved today. You may use a diplomatic approach or a practical mindset in order to make your partner happy and agree with you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Aqua Green

