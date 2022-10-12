Libra Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: An upcoming vacation may excite you

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you have a balanced personality and this makes you unique among all. You may budget your things timely and may not feel any pressure to meet your expenses. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there may be absolute harmony on the domestic front. You may fulfill all responsibilities and may not hurt anyone in the family. You may plan an outing with all members. Your children may be super excited and may plan a vacation with you. You may also have the best phase of your career. Things may go the way you wanted them to move. You may be completely satisfied with what life has offered you.

Libra Finance Today

You may have constant inflow of money and there may not be any major hassles with regards to finance. The manner in which you balance your monetary condition may be commendable. You may not have to worry for your child’s future as you may have saved enough funds for his/her future.

Libra Family Today

You may get special treatment from your family members. They may shower their love and blessings on you. Today may turn out to be a new chapter in your journey of life. You may not only feel anxious but also confident because of your family's support.

Libra Career Today

An amazing day for you Libra as all your hard effort may give you results today. You may also get a substantial raise as your performance may be extremely good.

You may get a better position in your present company or may be offered a much better job outside your present domain.

Libra Health Today

You may feel committed to adopt a fitter and healthier lifestyle. You may incorporate meditation into your lifestyle as it may help you calm your nerves. You may start jogging every morning which may make you feel better. You may start to exercise regularly and this may provide you not only physical health benefits but also mental peace.

Libra Love Life Today

You may need to be more practical and take small, realistic steps in love life. This may bring clarity and closeness in your relationship. You may not face any hurdles and your relationship may go smoothly.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

