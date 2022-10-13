Libra Horoscope Today, October 13, 2022: A relaxing aura is indicated

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It seems to be a moderate day; you should be careful while traveling today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your excellent health may keep your mind full of positive thoughts and you may try to put a positive spin on the things happening around you. Some may achieve their fitness goals soon. You may have a brimming bank balance and your past investments may start giving good returns. Some may be ready to start a new venture or launch a new product. Love life seems fulfilling.

A relaxing day is indicated on the work front. You may complete all your pending tasks with ease and start making a strategy for new projects. A happy and relaxing aura is indicated on the family front. Some may buy a new home.

How have stars planned the rest of your day? Unfold now:

Libra Finance Today:

This is an excellent day and you may make progress in earning. The flow of income may remain consistent. Some may keep some money aside for their rainy days.

Libra Family Today:

It seems to be a good day. You may get a chance to spend quality time with your spouse. Parents may go on a spiritual trip.

Libra Career Today:

This is a moderate day on the work front. You may work hard to balance your professional and personal responsibilities. Some family or love issues may upset your work schedule, but you may manage to handle and carry out your work responsibilities. Avoid making any major decisions on the business front.

Libra Health Today:

This is a very good day on the health front. You may stay fit and fine. Your business troubles may be over and you may feel free from any kind of anxiety or work stress.

Libra Love Life Today:

The day seems to be very good and now you may focus on your love life. Married couples may also plan an intimate dinner. Moments of joy and fulfillment are waiting for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

