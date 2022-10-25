Libra Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Business deals may turn out favorable

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day for the Libra natives. You may have a stable financial condition and find ways to control your spendings. Some may also invest money wisely or splurge on purchasing auto parts or vehicle repairs. Some may be more concerned about their savings. Your professional life seems good and you may achieve all your career goals. Daily Astrological Prediction says, seniors may recognize your efforts and consider you for promotion. Government employees may get transferred to their desired location.

Healthwise, it’s a moderate day. You may be in pink of your health, but you should pay attention to health of an elderly at home. Family members may plan to dine out or celebrate a birthday party of someone in your family. Some relationship issues are indicated, you may go through the hard time.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

You are doing good on the financial front. Property investment is foreseen but consult with experts before investing in real estate at this point of time. You may also get new job opportunities.

Libra Family Today:

You may dine out and watch a movie with loved ones today. Homemakers may get a chance to show their culinary skills and cater to the guests.

Libra Career Today:

Some business meetings may turn out favorable and get new deals and clients. Some may get promoted at work and achieve career goals. You may connect with new people and enhance your professional network.

Libra Health Today:

Healthwise, it's a moderate day. Overthinking may cause you stress or other health issues. Try to maintain a positive mindset in order to make the day productive.

Libra Love Life Today:

It does not seem like a good day on the love front. Dominating nature of your partner may bother you and you may try to get out of the relationship. Misunderstandings may cause troubles on the love front, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

