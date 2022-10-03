Libra Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Positive developments on work front

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) Today, Libra natives can welcome positive developments on the work front. It is an excellent period to strengthen your bonds on the personal as well as professional fronts. Dedicated employees, you may get a chance to visit a foreign country for a coveted programme. Those suffering from medical problems are likely to enter a healthier phase of life. You may be inclined to spend money on improving your comforts and at the same time watch for over expenditure. Purchase of a new property or vehicle is indicated for some Libra natives. Your children could move abroad today to pursue higher studies. However, an unexpected development may disturb the harmony of the house and elders may remain a little agitated. Make efforts to break the impasse. You are also likely to get benefited from investing in property in a commercial area. The value of your holding may increase exponentially. Libra natives may have to accompany someone travelling to another city.

Libra Finance Today Some Libra natives may be tempted to invest in luxury items. However, do not go overboard in spending money and remain concerned about saving money for the future. Seeking advice from your elders may help you plan your finances better.

Libra Family Today Your family members may disapprove of your relocation and ruin the peaceful, homey atmosphere with their strong views. Try to mend fences with dialogue and discussions. Also, children's activities must be monitored to help them mend their ways.

Libra Career Today It is a favourable period for growth in a career as Libra natives are likely to get a promotion or move a step ahead in their professional life. Your rapport with your seniors is expected to improve and you may receive strong support from them to discharge your duties.

Libra Health Today Unnecessarily worrying about your health may actually make you unwell. Instead, keep a positive outlook and don’t allow physical problems to come in the way of progress/development. Your minor ailments are likely to disappear with healthy choices.

Libra Love Life Today Libra natives’ relationship with their partners is likely to improve with time and attention. Do not rake up controversial issues and ruin the golden time together. Your love life may be gratifying as you meet with your beloved after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

