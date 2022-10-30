Libra Horoscope Today, October 30, 2022: Tips to overcome obstacles

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may find an additional source of income today and this may balance your expenditures smoothly. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may deal in a property matter as you may foresee profit in it. You may seek advice from family elders but they may not be in a mood to solve your problems. You may get involved in some recreational activities and these may prove beneficial for your health. You may meditate to keep yourself calm. Your positive attitude and hard work may enable you to perform extremely well at the workplace. You may sail smoothly over obstacles, if any, at your workplace. Your health issues connected to the shoulder and nervous system may get resolved today.

Libra Finance Today

Libra, there may be some improvement in your income graph today. There may be some unexpected financial responsibilities but you may handle them gracefully. You may get fresh partnership opportunities, which may take time to avail. All unpaid debts, if any, may get cleared by you today.

Libra Family Today

Today, you may be forced to show special affection for children. Though you may find it difficult, you may spend time with them. You may be pressured to give extra attention to a family event. Relationships may be smooth soon.

Libra Career Today

There may be an unexpected raise in your salary. All the pending tasks that you wanted to complete may be accomplished by you as per your satisfaction. You may get recognition on the career front.

Libra Health Today

Libra, your exceptional health may find you energetic. You may feel ready to take on the world. You may work on improving your stamina and may begin practising yoga or some other type of exercise. You may also work on enhancing your mental strength.

Libra Love Life Today

You may have an eventful day on the romantic front. You may attract someone if you are single. The person may prove to be very loving and caring in your life. If you are married, your life may be full of joy and happiness. All disagreements and confusions may get resolved today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

