Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 11

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

As a Libra born person, the one thing that you completely strive on is your inner and outer beauty. You make a charismatic persona and people like to associate with you and be around you because of your magnetic vibe that can easily attract anyone around. You always love to keep it light and free and don’t like to stay in constant pressure and worries of life. You maintain a happy go lucky philosophy in order to remain cool and composed even in the most difficult situations. What is best about you is that you know how to maintain the perfect balance between the two sides of the coin and this allows you to take good decisions in life. But today, it might happen that you may feel utterly confused in making the right choice. You can have a conflict between your heart and mind and you shall choose your gut feeling.

Libra Finance Today

Keeping a detailed and précised accounting of your expenses is what is recommended for you today. Don’t over burden yourself with the purchase of avoidable items and luxury.

Libra Family Today

You are going to stay away from your family today. This could be because of your work commitments or because you are on some trip with friends or whatsoever. But you will stay connected and this will make you feel better.

Libra Career Today

You are going to feel some difficulty in making the right choice in your professional life. You may have to take a big risk in order to jump to a new and lucrative work profile. Make use of intellect and you will succeed.

Libra Health Today

All is well in your health aspect for the day. However, you must refrain from your habit of binge eating and munching all through the day. Keep a check on what you are sting and make sure it is healthy and fresh.

Libra Love Life Today

You have got an understanding and lover partner and therefore you must appreciate their efforts. Singles may get an offer for proposal but here also, think with your brain rather than with your heart.



Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

