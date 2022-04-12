Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You could find yourself in the limelight encouraging you to develop strategies that can take your plans to the next level. Now it’s time to be seen, so send out your resume, promote your skills and services, and do whatever you can to invite attention. You may find many people reacting favorably to your pitch. You would find pleasure in the simplest things and are likely to enjoy interacting with other people. Your happiness and enthusiasm are infectious and affect those closest to you, who in turn would be very responsive. The day could mark the starting point of a new friendship, group or club membership, or long-term goal that you’ve been thinking about for some time. Follow your passion and see where it leads. Students will need to move ahead in a planned manner and make a list of activities and tasks necessary for achieving their goals.

Libra Finance Today

This is a good time to promote yourself and your business. If you’ve been thinking about starting a side business to consolidate your finances, this is the day to launch. Your marketing campaign for your enterprise could go viral and even get endorsed by a social influencer!

Libra Family Today

In terms of family life, you may get into an argument with your brother, which you should sort out peacefully. You may not get support from your family at this time which can be tough for you. Tending to domestic duties could get in the way of your inner peace, especially if drama unfolds between you and your loved ones.

Libra Career Today

You will be able to carry out complex tasks and make important decisions as well as take on new projects easily today. You are likely to have great self-confidence and enjoy a high profile with colleagues and bosses alike. Remain humble and approachable.

Libra Health Today

Renew your energy by devoting some time every day exclusively for relaxation purposes. Spirituality helps you a lot by reducing your stress levels and providing you with mental peace. This would infuse you with vigour and vitality.

Libra Love Life Today

The day may enable you to connect with your romantic feelings and talk about them to your significant other with greater clarity. The mutual affection between married natives may add soul to your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026