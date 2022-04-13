Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 13
Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 13

Read your free daily Libra horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 13, 2022
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libra born person, you are quite gentle and affectionate in your behavior for others. And this is why people find it easy to approach you for some help or a suggestion. You like to stay in the company of influential and rich people and that is why you aim to be like one in your life. Staying without goal and purpose less in life can take a heavy toll on your mental health and you like to bring positivity in everyone’s life around you. Today you might get a chance you unleash your innate quality of balancing two sides of life equally well. You may have to make an imperative choice that can affect your future therefore, put all your brain, instinct and wisdom to make an informed choice.

Libra Finance Today

Don’t deal in banking investments for the day. Consulting a financial advisor will also help in bringing the required changes in your financial portfolio. 

Libra Family Today

Your family members may stay out of the home today and that can happen because of them getting an invite for a family lunch by a closed relative. However, be ready for some gossips to be unfolded in the night time.

Libra Career Today

You are going to make a mark in your career graph today. It might happen that the job seekers may get the dream job after a long time of waiting. Your hard work is going to paid off.

Libra Health Today

Don’t neglect any symptoms of flu if any and consult the family doctor. Try to stay indoors and don’t over exert yourself with excessive work out and fitness practices.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life and romance is going to stay normal as the usual days. And you may feel some monotony and hence you must do something in order to bring up some spice in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Coffee

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Topics
