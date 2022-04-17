Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You need to be more sincere with yourself. There might be some unexpected hurdles and challenges that you may encounter today. If you are unable to handle the situation intricately, be prepared to face criticism from your authorities. Try to be cautious about each action you take and don’t lose your patience. Today, you can find your emotions taking over your rationality. You might be tensed about what you have been going through all day. Do not lose your nerve or the sight of your goals. Confiding in your partner or a close friend can help you vent all the pent-up emotions. The more you hold things to yourself, the more it may cause pain. Let go of any inhibitions and see how sharing your worries can work wonders for you. Your travel-related businesses should be avoided as they are not likely to give you desired results. Postpone the trip if possible. Students on the lookout for scholarships or grants may get lucky.

Libra Finance Today

Those in business will be able to run their businesses efficiently. You are likely to witness success and fame and will gain wealth through fair means. Financially you may remain in a sound position today. Any investment made today is likely to give you profit in the coming future.

Libra Family Today

Newly married couples can plan to extend their family. The news may infuse a wave of happiness and cheer on the domestic front. You may also get the full support of your friends and loved ones in all your endeavors. They may always remain ready to support you.

Libra Career Today

Professionally, the day is likely to be beneficial for growth in business or professional life. But for that, you need to put in a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve your goals. Your work responsibilities are likely to increase, so brace yourself for it.

Libra Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health today. Your day may start with a whole reservoir of energy which may last all day. Treat your body to a much-needed massage to build your energy reserves for any taxing times that may lie ahead.

Libra Love Life Today

Today you may feel more connected to your sweetheart. You may feel inclined to be a little adventurous and enjoy a sweet romance with your partner. You may plan a surprise for your significant other to spice up your romantic life. Partner would be highly pleased with the effort.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026