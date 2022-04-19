Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

If you’ve been thinking a lot about your goals lately, you may finally get the courage to make some drastic changes in your life. Whether you’ve decided to switch careers, join a new company, or start a business of your own, you will be blessed with the gumption to start a new chapter in your life. Be sincere in your work. Good fortune is waiting for you in the coming days. On the whole, your day is likely to be filled with love and happiness. Just embrace life wholeheartedly. You may face challenges if you indulge in property-related matters. Such issues can be delayed and resolution may take longer than expected. You can make new plans to achieve your goals as it will be good for your growth and expansion. Students studying in the engineering or medical field would be able to achieve satisfactory results despite little effort. If given the chance to travel, accept and prepare well. Complications or delays could occur but the overall experience may change your perspective. It may also connect you with new insights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Financially, you may be able to manage and control unwanted expenses. You may also get the opportunity for increasing your income. Those whose business is related to foreign clients may earn respect and promising deals from their customers.

Libra Family Today

On the personal front, you need to take out some time from your busy schedule and enjoy and share moments with your family members. It is a favorable time to resolve pending issues with your siblings. Children may bring joy with their achievements.

Libra Career Today

It is a very promising day to work on your career roadmap, all your plans are likely to be successful. You may be able to use your newfound energy and enthusiasm at work to wrap up all incomplete tasks and projects. This may bring you brownie points from your seniors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

Health issues relating to joints and knees, especially in the elderly, should be attended to on priority. Health issues relating to muscles can bother you due to excessive workouts. Give your body ample time to rest, to feel better.

Libra Love Life Today

The day can bring certain ups and downs in your marital life and can create misunderstandings with your partner. It is also advised not to finalize any important date concerning marriage or engagement. Wait for a more opportune time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}