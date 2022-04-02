Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libra born person, being governed and ruled by the planet of Venus, you have this strong sense of doing justice and equality to everyone and everything at par. But at the same time, you also hate confronting and have the good qualities of being helpful and considerate in times of need. You are also good at flirting and is a big people pleaser, you simultaneously also know how to deal with contrasting situations and people diplomatically and manipulatively. You are the life of any party and people love your company. But today it is advisable for you that shall not take all this granted and make your own stand and importance in life. Take chances and risks today and most likely you will succeed as luck is in your side today.

Libra Finance Today

Doing mathematics and analysis in your money and financial matters is not going to bring any big or positive change in your life today. Therefore, be calm and don’t be over speculative.

Libra Family Today

Your family members or an elderly person in the family can have this urge to visit a holy and religious place and you might have to accompany them. This will unleash your spiritual side.

Libra Career Today

You are going to stay in the good books of your superiors and managers today. Your boss will be highly impressed with your work style and you may receive some recognition for the same.

Libra Health Today

What is best about the day is that you are feeling this sheer sense of positivity and mental calm from your inside. You are in a good space and health and you shall feel this with utter gratitude.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life and romance is also pacing up with a good speed. You and your partner’s or souse chemistry is getting better and smoother with the time and you both are getting along better with each other.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Saffron

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026