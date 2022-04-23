Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Today, you are likely to have a successful day as any task that you undertake is likely to hit gold. Relaxing may give you time to rejuvenate and plan. Things are set to improve as the day passes along. Small achievements are likely to bring joy, paving way for better opportunities to come your way. Over-thinking is likely to stress you out. Keep calm and look at the brighter side. Do not lose focus on your goals. Keeping up with your efforts with the same energy and keenness may give you a reason to rejoice. Immersing yourself in doing things that make you happy is likely to bring you immense satisfaction and contentment. You may need to remain vigilant in matters of property as loopholes may lead to losses. Students may continue with their winning streak in academics.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, you may face tough times. You may be unable to recover huge sums of money lent before. Putting surplus capital in a new business may not bring favourable returns. Plan your finances carefully.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, you may look at strengthening your interpersonal skills. However, do not meddle in everyone’s affairs or it is likely to backfire. Take part in a joyous family occasion to keep everyone in good spirits.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may experience a bumpy ride. Your seniors are likely to notice your underperformance, which may prove harmful to your career. Make efforts to put your best foot forward to succeed at work.

Libra Health Today

Minor health issues may become a cause of concern to you. Seasonal allergies may disrupt your daily routine. Seeking proper medication may bring relief. Find time for physical activity, rest and relaxation to stay fit.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your day may bring mixed results. Singles, ready to mingle may find a match. Those married need to reignite their passions to enjoy quality time. Do not let routine come in the way of your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026