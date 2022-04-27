Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 27

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today, you may get bright opportunities to do something worthwhile, which you won't let go of at any cost. The planetary positions are in your support and chances are that you may achieve what you want. You may roll out critical improvements in your way of life, which are likely to directly affect your future in a positive manner. You may focus on individuals close to you to form new associations for a better professional future. You take a liking to the brilliant side of things, which may empower you to dispose of all your negative energies. Make the ideal choices when the time comes. There may be obstacles on your way to progress; however, your optimism may lead you to your goals. Unexpected success may brighten your day. Travelling for fun, freedom and some relaxation in nature may be highly beneficial. Property dealings are likely to be money-spinning.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, your previous investments in speculations may bring some financial advantages. Some of you may start a new business with surplus capital. However, some losses are foreseen from unexpected sources.

Libra Family Today

At home, relatives visiting after a long time may make your domestic environment livelier than before. You may invest your time in kids and enjoy their company. Happiness, peace and calm are likely to prevail at home.

Libra Career Today

Your honest efforts and fresh ideas may fail to impress your bosses at work. You may be unable to shoulder additional responsibilities due to stress. This may lead to changes in a promotion slipping through your fingers.

Libra Health Today

You may not be affected by minor health issues today. However, do not disregard your well-being at any expense. Redirect your mind towards keeping a healthy outlook. Meditation may help calm your mood.

Libra Love Life Today

Singles that have begun a new relationship need to take it slow. Allowing sensual joys to assume control over your sentiments may create rifts in the ties. Take time to understand each other well before a serious commitment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026