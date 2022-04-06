Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 6

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

If you born under the sign of Libra, your ability of being easy friends with everyone you meet in a jiffy is one appreciable quality of yours. You are a highly social being and love to maintain a good social network of friends and acquaintances. You love bringing all the gossip and drama to your group and at the same time, you are highly skeptical of whether all of this is not coming in between your supreme goal of maintaining the perfect and right balance in your life. Today you may feel like to bring back all the lost and de track balance and justice in all spheres of your life, especially your career life. You are feeling the right motivation and excitement to start the day.

Libra Finance Today

You are being a little too worried and almost a paranoid to instantly increase your monetary gains in the recent past. Don’t be in a hush and wait for the moment to hit the right spot.

Libra Family Today

Your family members can get somewhat demanding with their long pending demands and needs. It is time that you make up for it and be all ears to their feelings and concerns at this moment.

Libra Career Today

Making the right career choices is now taking you to the tight track and you must take this opportunity in your favor. Job seekers may receive some exciting news to unleash various career streams in a go.

Libra Health Today

With so much to look up and undertake in a single, you are given no leverage to avoid and take your health for granted. Stay committed to your work out and be consistent.

Libra Love Life Today

Your lover or spouse is in a great romantic mood and you are going to be surprised with their romantic gestures. They may think of taking you to some religious place to seek some blessings for your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

