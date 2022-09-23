Libra Horoscope Today, Sept 23, 2022: Things may look rosy

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) A decent day for you Libra as you may enjoy satisfactory finances and good health. Your investments may fetch you good returns and this may give you the confidence to add more to your present funds. You may crack a new deal with a reputed client and this may add to your finances. Your family elders may shower blessing on you. You may feel fortunate to receive their good wishes. Your children may do extremely well in academics and this may make you proud. You may be glad with their performance. You may get a surprise treat from your spouse. He/she may take you out on a dinner date. You may find this exciting. There may be some issues at work as you may not be able to focus on your tasks.

Libra Finance Today Your finances may take you to a new high. You may plan to invest these newly acquired margins. You may fulfill your desire of buying a penthouse for your family. Things may look rosy to you.

Libra Family Today You may decide to renovate your home, which may enhance your lifestyle. Libra, any ongoing disputes at home may get settled today. There may be harmony ahead in personal life. You may enjoy this day with your family.

Libra Career Today You may not be eager to complete your routine job and may drag it a bit. This may harm your reputation. You may wish to take a break on the professional front. Your future prospects may seem little dim today. You may need to work on your profile.

Libra Health Today You may experience satisfactory health because of your diet control and exercising. You may not indulge in unhealthy foods and keep away from any vigorous activities. You may go for a long walk to enjoy nature.

Libra Love Life Today Your compatibility with your partner may reach new heights. You may enjoy this present state of bliss. You may plan an exotic dinner with your beloved. Any old arguments or conflicts may come to an end today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

