Libra Horoscope Today, September 19, 2022: Problems at work

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23) Dear Libra, your finances may be too good today. You may expect huge margins from your stocks. You may plan to give some amount of your earning for charity. With unexpected margins, you may plan to invest in a villa in a posh area and move along with your family. You may receive complete support from your family. They may feel happy for your growing funds. They may wish to celebrate the day with you. On the work front there may be some problems as you may not be able to complete all tasks on time. You may receive a warning from your boss especially if you skip a deadline. You may feel little low and disheartened. You may need some motivation to stay neutral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today Your financial efforts may improve further. You may maintain a good bank balance. You may look at enhancing your stocks. You may think of investing money for your child’s higher education. The inflow of money may be great and may make you completely satisfied.

Libra Family Today You may have an amazing day with your family Libra. You may plan to go out to a resort with all family members. The entire day may be full of excitement and fun. You may plan to celebrate your child’s success today. Libra Career Today You may feel offended at work today. All your effort may either go waste or may not be recognized by seniors. You may try to spend time with your coworkers but they may not show any interest. You may need to make an effort to stay motivated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today Libra, your health may not pose any problem to you as you may take utmost care to eat good and avoid unhealthy food. You may follow a healthy lifestyle with daily exercise and yoga. You may also stop eating spicy and oily food.

Libra Love Life Today Today may be a day of normalcy. There may not be big ups and downs in your committed relationship. You may feel blissful and create a future for you and your partner where you can both be happy and pleased.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON