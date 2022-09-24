Libra Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: Think before you invest

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This is a moderate day, but you should take care of your work issues. Sincerity and dedication can help you manage your professional issues. Your good health may keep your mind and body healthy and happy and give you motivation to set your long- and short-term goals of life. Your stable financial condition may also allow you to buy things to beautify your home or office. Some may hire domestic help to make home chores organised and easier. Students may earn their stipend and feel good about it. You should think about investing your money in profitable schemes as the more you invest, the more you can earn.

It can be a super exciting day if you spend it with your loved ones and enjoy a meal with parents or siblings. Some may discuss their future plans with their parents or mentor and seek their advice. Some good property deals are on your way. Newlyweds may go on a romantic destination to enjoy new beginnings of their life.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Libra Finance Today: It’s a moderate day. You may earn from multiple sources and it may boost your confidence and your bank balance. Rise in expenditure is also indicated, so try to manage your budget wisely.

Libra Family Today: It's a favorable day on the family front. You may have many plans on the social front. Mother or wife may cook your favorite food and make you feel special today.

Libra Career Today: This is not a suitable day to launch your new products or announce new services. Some may not get promoted or selected in an interview.

Libra Health Today: You may feel energized and fresh today. Some may try to get back on their workout routine and try ways to build stamina. Pregnant ladies may join meditation or yoga classes.

Libra Love Life Today: The day seems moderate on the love front. things may not go as per your expectations, but still, you may find the evening fun-filled and satisfactory. Company of partner may keep you happy.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Blue

