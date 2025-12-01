Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Libra Horoscope Today for December 1, 2025: A new responsibility may arrive; accept if it fits your skills

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Monthly Horoscope, December 2025: Focus on clear tasks, complete one project before starting another.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Calm Choices Lead You to Steady Growth

This month brings clear thinking, steady friendships, small wins at work, quiet joy, and useful learning. Stay patient, speak kindly, and follow calm routines daily.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Slow, steady steps bring progress: projects move forward, friendships grow warmer, and learning pays off. Focus on small tasks, ask for help when stuck, celebrate minor wins, and keep a calm schedule. Positive changes arrive if you remain patient and true to your values. always

Libra Love Horoscope This Month

Expect gentle warmth in relationships. Honest conversations make bonds stronger; listen more than speak. Single Libras may meet kind people through friends or learning groups. Couples find that small shared routines increase trust and joy. Avoid rushing decisions; take time to understand feelings and respect boundaries. Celebrate small moments together and practice daily gratitude within your shared life.

Libra Career Horoscope This Month

At work, steady effort brings rewards. Focus on clear tasks, complete one project before starting another. Teamwork helps; share ideas in simple, practical ways. A new responsibility may arrive; accept if it fits your skills and schedule. Keep notes and small plans to avoid stress. Learn one new tool or method this month. Celebrate progress, keep calm, save energy for important days.

Libra Money Horoscope This Month

Money matters look steady. Small savings add up when you control daily expenses and avoid sudden buys. Make a simple budget and follow it. If an offer to invest appears, check the details and ask trusted people for advice. Focus on reducing small debts and tracking bills on time. A small bonus or gift may brighten the month. Plan an emergency fund and review subscriptions monthly.

Libra Health Horoscope This Month

Health stays stable if you keep simple routines. Walk or do light exercise daily, rest well, and drink plenty of water. Avoid too much screen time and take short breaks while working. Try gentle stretching each morning to ease tension. Eat balanced meals, favor fresh fruits and vegetables, and maintain regular sleep hours. Practice breathing and smiling more each day.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

