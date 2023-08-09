Lion's Gate Portal 2023: Here are 10 ways to manifest during this day

The Lion's Gate Portal is a spiritual and recurring astrological event that occurs on August 8th and lasts till August 12th of each year. It is believed to be a powerful time for manifestation, self-discovery, and spiritual growth. However , numerology says the number 8 is closely associated with the Lion's Gate Portal due to its occurrence on August 8th (8/8) each year. The number 8 holds significance in various spiritual and cultural traditions as a symbol of abundance, infinity, balance, and manifestation.

Ways to manifest on Lion's Gate Portal

Read all the ways to manifest on Lion's gate portal.(Pixabay)

Here are some ways you can work with the energy of the Lion's Gate Portal to manifest your own desires:

Set Clear Intentions: The first step in manifestation is setting clear intentions. Take time to reflect on what you truly want to manifest in your life. Write down your intentions in a positive and present-tense manner, as if they have already happened.

Meditation: Meditate during the Lion's Gate Portal to connect with the heightened energies. Find a quiet and comfortable space, close your eyes, and focus on your intentions. Visualize yourself already living the life you desire.

Visualization: Visualization is a powerful tool for manifestation. Create a mental picture of your goals and desires. Feel the emotions associated with achieving them. The Lion's Gate energy can amplify the effectiveness of your visualizations.

Affirmations: Affirmations are positive statements that reinforce your intentions. Repeat affirmations related to your goals during the Lion's Gate Portal. For example, "I am abundant in all areas of my life" or "I am open to receiving divine guidance."

Journaling: Write in your journal about your dreams, desires, and intentions. Describe how achieving these goals would make you feel. Reflect on your journey and any insights you receive during the Lion's Gate period.

Gratitude Practice: Expressing gratitude for what you already have can raise your vibration and align you with the energy of manifestation. Write down or speak aloud things you're grateful for and visualize your desires being fulfilled as if they've already happened.

Create a Vision Board: Gather images, words, and symbols that represent your goals and aspirations. Arrange them on a vision board, and place it where you can see it daily. The Lion's Gate Portal is an auspicious time to create or update your vision board.

Energy Clearing: Before working with the Lion's Gate energy, consider clearing your physical space and your own energy. You can use techniques like smudging with sage, using crystals, or practicing deep breathing exercises.

Moon Water Ritual: Since the Lion's Gate Portal aligns with the rising of the star Sirius and is also close to the Perseid meteor shower, consider charging water under the moonlight to harness this energy. Use the charged water for cleansing or as an intention-infused drink.

Act on Your Intentions: Manifestation isn't just about setting intentions; it also involves taking inspired action. During the Lion's Gate Portal, make a commitment to take steps toward your goals. Break down your goals into smaller tasks and start working on them.

Remember that the Lion's Gate energy is a time of heightened spiritual energy, so engaging in practices that resonate with you and bring you closer to your goals can be particularly potent during this period. Keep an open heart, stay positive, and trust in the process of manifestation.